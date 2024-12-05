Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $437,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 62,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 69.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 345,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 141,655 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

