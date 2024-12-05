Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $468,000 Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 855,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $899,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,951.96. This represents a 15.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,556.80. This trade represents a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

