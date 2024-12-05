Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $484,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 68.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143,809 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,272. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

