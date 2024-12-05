Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atkore were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 445.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atkore by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 829.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATKR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $194.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.57.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $788.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This trade represents a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

