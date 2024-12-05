Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 36,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,265. This trade represents a 18.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,883 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.