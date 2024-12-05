Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,142.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $102.61 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

