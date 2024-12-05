Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $359,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $230,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $102,615,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $67,058,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $62,670,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.