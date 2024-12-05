Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $487,000 Investment in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 10,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 1,223,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 5,770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,626,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $5,700,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 79.68%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

