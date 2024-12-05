Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 105 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $438.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $286.60 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

