Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,545 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,698 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,465,000 after buying an additional 261,062 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after buying an additional 248,236 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

