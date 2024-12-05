Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 165 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ORIX were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

