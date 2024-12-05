Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,000 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 970,640 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WDS opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

