Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 1,634.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Palomar by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $312,798.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,141.52. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,779 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.36. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $112.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

