Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 7,100 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.