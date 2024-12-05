Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $36,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1,694.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Bruker Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

