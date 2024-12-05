Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

NCLH opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

