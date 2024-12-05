Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RB Global were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RB Global by 533.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.