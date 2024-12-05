Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.