Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,049 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

LW stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

