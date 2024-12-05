Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,146 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

MUFG opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

