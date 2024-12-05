Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,188 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 629.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 163,295 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

