Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 219 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after acquiring an additional 847,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.25 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.