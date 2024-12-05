Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 272 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 389.88%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

