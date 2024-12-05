Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 57 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $635.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $637.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $22,409,563 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.