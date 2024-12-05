Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 623 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -195.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

