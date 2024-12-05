Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 714 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

GGAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

