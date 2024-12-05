Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 788 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

