Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $491,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

