Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
