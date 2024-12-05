Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

