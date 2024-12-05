Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,951,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,939,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

