GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $2.20 Price Target at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1.00 to $2.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 81.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,536,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,350 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 60.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 868,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 328,565 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 385.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

