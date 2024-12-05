GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $2.20 Price Target at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1.00 to $2.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
NYSE EAF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GrafTech International
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.