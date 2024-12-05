Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,486 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 428,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $11,079,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

