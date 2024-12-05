GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

