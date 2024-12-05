Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 823.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 373.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

