Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Trading 24.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 18,021,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 773% from the average daily volume of 2,064,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Haoxi Health Technology Trading Up 24.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Haoxi Health Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

