HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HCP opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,638.40. This trade represents a 76.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,217,111.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,528,000. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858 in the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,841,000 after buying an additional 282,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after buying an additional 701,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

