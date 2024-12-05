HC Wainwright Boosts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $80.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 246.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

