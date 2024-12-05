Head to Head Analysis: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ryder System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -77.71% -87.11% -35.31% Ryder System 3.83% 16.78% 3.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Ryder System”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.07 million 1.56 -$3.67 million ($0.37) -2.43 Ryder System $12.55 billion 0.56 $406.00 million $10.69 15.56

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryder System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and Ryder System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryder System 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ryder System has a consensus target price of $140.57, suggesting a potential downside of 15.51%. Given Ryder System’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Ryder System beats Senmiao Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

