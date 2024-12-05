Head-To-Head Comparison: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) and Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CS Disco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CS Disco and Maquia Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 2 1 0 2.00 Maquia Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

CS Disco presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

This table compares CS Disco and Maquia Capital Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $138.09 million 2.60 -$42.15 million ($0.60) -10.00 Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Maquia Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CS Disco.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Maquia Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -25.36% -19.20% -16.70% Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86%

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

