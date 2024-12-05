Head to Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and SandRidge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.83 $392.75 million $1.54 4.18 SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 2.83 $60.86 million $1.28 8.84

Analyst Recommendations

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 20.99% 16.22% 8.79% SandRidge Energy 39.25% 7.92% 6.34%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

