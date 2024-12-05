Head to Head Survey: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 0.95% 7.87% 3.80% Xometry -9.72% -10.16% -4.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $151.88 million 0.54 $3.49 million $0.04 42.51 Xometry $463.41 million 3.44 -$67.47 million ($1.05) -30.67

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DHI Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DHI Group and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xometry 1 2 4 0 2.43

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 208.82%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential downside of 13.93%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

DHI Group beats Xometry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.