Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590,975 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,107,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

