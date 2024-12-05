Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

