IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
IGG Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
About IGG
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
