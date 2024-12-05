Inspired’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Inspired stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £41.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,950.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.57. Inspired has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

