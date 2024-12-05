Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Put Options (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,556 put options on the company. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,964 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $216.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.47 and its 200 day moving average is $198.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

