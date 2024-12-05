Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,410 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 1,592 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Shares of QSR opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

