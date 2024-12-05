Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 237% compared to the typical volume of 4,426 call options.

New Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.32. New Gold has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in New Gold by 9,360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,692,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,884,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 42.9% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 684.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

