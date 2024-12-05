Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 112,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 89,033 call options.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,278 shares of company stock worth $45,125,233 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 223.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Up 6.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW opened at $186.55 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.