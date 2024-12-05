Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,380 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 189% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,426 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,396 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,837,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,960,000 after purchasing an additional 536,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

